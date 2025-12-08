Tutte le nomination ai Golden Globe 2026

Nel primo pomeriggio di oggi (ora italiana) sono state annunciate le nomination ai Golden Globe, i premi statunitensi per il cinema e la televisione che saranno assegnati l’11 gennaio 2026. I premi sono organizzati da tre anni dalla fondazione non profit Golden Globe: prima erano invece assegnati dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), che era stata al centro di una serie di scandali che ne avevano compromesso la reputazione. Tra i film quello che ha ottenuto più nomination è Una battaglia dopo l’altra di Paul Thomas Anderson, mentre tra le serie tv The White Lotus, alla sua terza stagione.

Di seguito, l’elenco di tutte le candidature dei Golden Globe 2026:

Miglior film drammatico

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Un semplice incidente

L’agente segreto

Sentimental Value

I peccatori



Miglior film musical o commedia

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice – Non c’è altra scelta

Nouvelle Vague

Una battaglia dopo l’altra



Miglior regista

Paul Thomas Anderson, Una battaglia dopo l’altra

Ryan Coogler, I peccatori

Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, Un semplice incidente

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet



Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, I peccatori

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Liberami dal nulla

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt – Dopo la caccia

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Miglior attore in un film musical o commedia

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, Una battaglia dopo l’altra

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice – Non c’è altra scelta

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia



Miglior attrice in un film musical o commedia

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked – Parte 2

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, Una battaglia dopo l’altra

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia



Migliore attore non protagonista

Benicio Del Toro, Una battaglia dopo l’altra

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, Una battaglia dopo l’altra

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value



Migliore attrice non protagonista

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked – Parte 2

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, Una battaglia dopo l’altra

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Sterling K Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Scissione (Severance)

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Scissione (Severance)

Helen Mirren, Mobland

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus



Miglior attore in una serie commedia

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musical

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Mercoledì (Wednesday)

Jean Smart, Hacks



Miglior film straniero

Un semplice incidente

No Other Choice – Non c’è altra scelta

L’agente segreto

Sentimental Value

Sirat

La voce di Hind Rajab



Miglior sceneggiatura

Una battaglia dopo l’altra

Marty Supreme

I peccatori

Un semplice incidente

Sentimental Value

Hamnet



Miglior film d’animazione

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootrpolis 2

Miglior serie drammatica

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Scissione (Severance)

Slow Horses

The White Lotus



Miglior serie commedia o musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio



Miglior colonna sonora

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson, I peccatori

Jonny Greenwood, Una battaglia dopo l’altra

Kangding Ray, Sirat

Max Richter, Hamnet

Hans Zimmer, F1

Miglior canzone originale

“Dream As One”, Avatar: Fire and Ash

“Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied To You”, I peccatori

“No Place Like Home”, Wicked – Parte 2

“The Girl in the Bubble”, Wicked – Parte 2

“Train Dreams”, Train Dreams

Miglior miniserie o film televisivo

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend



Miglior attore in una miniserie o un film televisivo

Jacob Elordi, La strada stretta verso il profondo Nord (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me



Miglior attrice in una miniserie o un film televisivo

Claire Danes, The Beast In Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend



Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie, una miniserie o un film televisivo

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Scissione (Severance)

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie, una miniserie o un film televisivo

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus



Miglior performance di Stand-Up Comedy

Bill Maher, Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein, The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart, Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani, Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais, Mortality

Sarah Silverman, Postmortem

Miglior film per incassi

Avatar – Fuoco e cenere

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

I peccatori

Weapons

Wicked – Parte 2

Zootropolis 2



Miglior podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Smartless

Up First