Tutte le nomination ai Golden Globe 2026
I premi per il cinema e la tv saranno assegnati l'11 gennaio: il film con più candidature è "Una battaglia dopo l'altra", la serie "The White Lotus"
Nel primo pomeriggio di oggi (ora italiana) sono state annunciate le nomination ai Golden Globe, i premi statunitensi per il cinema e la televisione che saranno assegnati l’11 gennaio 2026. I premi sono organizzati da tre anni dalla fondazione non profit Golden Globe: prima erano invece assegnati dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), che era stata al centro di una serie di scandali che ne avevano compromesso la reputazione. Tra i film quello che ha ottenuto più nomination è Una battaglia dopo l’altra di Paul Thomas Anderson, mentre tra le serie tv The White Lotus, alla sua terza stagione.
Di seguito, l’elenco di tutte le candidature dei Golden Globe 2026:
Miglior film drammatico
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Un semplice incidente
L’agente segreto
Sentimental Value
I peccatori
Miglior film musical o commedia
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice – Non c’è altra scelta
Nouvelle Vague
Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Miglior regista
Paul Thomas Anderson, Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Ryan Coogler, I peccatori
Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, Un semplice incidente
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Miglior attore in un film drammatico
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, I peccatori
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Liberami dal nulla
Miglior attrice in un film drammatico
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt – Dopo la caccia
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Miglior attore in un film musical o commedia
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice – Non c’è altra scelta
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Miglior attrice in un film musical o commedia
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked – Parte 2
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Migliore attore non protagonista
Benicio Del Toro, Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Migliore attrice non protagonista
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked – Parte 2
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
Sterling K Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Scissione (Severance)
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Scissione (Severance)
Helen Mirren, Mobland
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Miglior attore in una serie commedia
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musical
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Mercoledì (Wednesday)
Jean Smart, Hacks
Miglior film straniero
Un semplice incidente
No Other Choice – Non c’è altra scelta
L’agente segreto
Sentimental Value
Sirat
La voce di Hind Rajab
Miglior sceneggiatura
Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Marty Supreme
I peccatori
Un semplice incidente
Sentimental Value
Hamnet
Miglior film d’animazione
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootrpolis 2
Miglior serie drammatica
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Scissione (Severance)
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Miglior serie commedia o musical
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Miglior colonna sonora
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson, I peccatori
Jonny Greenwood, Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Kangding Ray, Sirat
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1
Miglior canzone originale
“Dream As One”, Avatar: Fire and Ash
“Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied To You”, I peccatori
“No Place Like Home”, Wicked – Parte 2
“The Girl in the Bubble”, Wicked – Parte 2
“Train Dreams”, Train Dreams
Miglior miniserie o film televisivo
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Miglior attore in una miniserie o un film televisivo
Jacob Elordi, La strada stretta verso il profondo Nord (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o un film televisivo
Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie, una miniserie o un film televisivo
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Scissione (Severance)
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie, una miniserie o un film televisivo
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Miglior performance di Stand-Up Comedy
Bill Maher, Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein, The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart, Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani, Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais, Mortality
Sarah Silverman, Postmortem
Miglior film per incassi
Avatar – Fuoco e cenere
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
I peccatori
Weapons
Wicked – Parte 2
Zootropolis 2
Miglior podcast
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Smartless
Up First