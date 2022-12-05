C’è stato un nuovo vasto attacco missilistico russo contro le infrastrutture energetiche ucraine

Lunedì pomeriggio c’è stato un nuovo grosso attacco russo contro la rete energetica ucraina: come già successo diverse altre volte nelle scorse settimane, missili russi hanno colpito le infrastrutture energetiche di varie città ucraine. Ci sono state interruzioni di corrente in molte zone, ma anche problemi alla rete idrica vicino alla città portuale di Odessa, nel sud del paese. È stata attaccata anche una zona residenziale nei pressi di Zaporizhzhia, dove due persone sono state uccise.

As the air raid alert went off in Kyiv, as well as all of Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent team is sheltering in the subway.

We continue to work underground to keep you informed about the ongoing Russian mass missile attack on Ukraine.

Support our work: https://t.co/OqtOhubeA7 pic.twitter.com/A0ms33hyvt

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 5, 2022