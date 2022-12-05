  • Mondo
  • lunedì 5 Dicembre 2022

C’è stato un nuovo vasto attacco missilistico russo contro le infrastrutture energetiche ucraine

Lunedì pomeriggio c’è stato un nuovo grosso attacco russo contro la rete energetica ucraina: come già successo diverse altre volte nelle scorse settimane, missili russi hanno colpito le infrastrutture energetiche di varie città ucraine. Ci sono state interruzioni di corrente in molte zone, ma anche problemi alla rete idrica vicino alla città portuale di Odessa, nel sud del paese. È stata attaccata anche una zona residenziale nei pressi di Zaporizhzhia, dove due persone sono state uccise.

– Leggi anche: Ci sono state alcune esplosioni in due basi aeree militari russe: sono state uccise tre persone

 Decine di persone rifugiate nella metropolitana di Kiev (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
TAG: , ,