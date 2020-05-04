Chi ha vinto i premi Pulitzer 2020

Sono stati assegnati oggi i premi Pulitzer del 2020, gli importanti premi americani famosi soprattutto per il giornalismo ma che riguardano anche musica e letteratura. Il premio Pulitzer fu istituito da Joseph Pulitzer nel 1917 e l’assegnazione dei premi è ora gestita dalla dalla Columbia University di New York. Le categorie premiate sono 22: 15 per il giornalismo e 7 per gli altri ambiti.
GIORNALISMO
Public Service – Giornalismo per il bene pubblico
All’Anchorage Daily News con i contributi di ProPublica
Breaking News Reporting – Giornalismo di breaking news
Alla redazione del The Courier-Journal
Investigative Reporting – Giornalismo investigativo
A Brian M. Rosenthal del New York Times
Explanatory Reporting – Giornalismo che spiega le cose
Al Washington Post
Local Reporting – Cronaca locale
Al Baltimore Sun
National Reporting – Cronaca nazionale
A ProPublica (sono menzionati Christian Miller, Megan Rose e Robert Faturechi) e al Seattle Times (sono menzionati Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker e Lewis Kamb)
International Reporting – Cronaca internazionale
Al New York Times
Feature Writing – Storie e approfondimenti
A Ben Taub del New Yorker
Commentary – Opinioni
A Nikole Hannah-Jones del New York Times
Criticism – Critica
A Christopher Knight del Los Angeles Times
Editorial Writing – Editoriali
A Jeffery Gerritt del Palestine Herald-Press
Editorial Cartoons – Disegni e vignette
A Barry Blitt del New Yorker
Breaking News Photography – Fotografia di breaking news
A Reuters
Feature Photography – Servizi fotografici
A Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan e Dar Yason di Associated Press
Audio Reporting – Giornalismo audio
A This American Life
Public Service – Servizio pubblico
All’Anchorage Daily News
LETTERATURA, TEATRO E MUSICA
Fiction
The Nickel Boys di Colson Whitehead
Drama – Teatro
A Strange Loop di Michael R. Jackson
History – Storia
Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America di W. Caleb McDaniel
Biography or Autobiography – Biografie e autobiografie
Sontag: Her Life and Work di Benjamin Moser
Poetry – Poesia
The Tradition di Jericho Brown
General Nonfiction – Non-fiction
The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care di Anne Boyer
e
The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America di Greg Grandin
Music – Musica
The Central Park Five di Anthony Davis
MENZIONE SPECIALI
Ad Ida B. Wells.
Per commentare gli articoli abbonati al Post oppure accedi, se sei già abbonato