Chi ha vinto i premi Pulitzer 2020

Sono stati assegnati oggi i premi Pulitzer del 2020, gli importanti premi americani famosi soprattutto per il giornalismo ma che riguardano anche musica e letteratura. Il premio Pulitzer fu istituito da Joseph Pulitzer nel 1917 e l’assegnazione dei premi è ora gestita dalla dalla Columbia University di New York. Le categorie premiate sono 22: 15 per il giornalismo e 7 per gli altri ambiti.

GIORNALISMO

Public Service – Giornalismo per il bene pubblico

All’Anchorage Daily News con i contributi di ProPublica

Breaking News Reporting – Giornalismo di breaking news

Alla redazione del The Courier-Journal

Investigative Reporting – Giornalismo investigativo

A Brian M. Rosenthal del New York Times

Explanatory Reporting – Giornalismo che spiega le cose

Al Washington Post

Local Reporting – Cronaca locale

Al Baltimore Sun

National Reporting – Cronaca nazionale

A ProPublica (sono menzionati Christian Miller, Megan Rose e Robert Faturechi) e al Seattle Times (sono menzionati Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker e Lewis Kamb)

International Reporting – Cronaca internazionale

Al New York Times

Feature Writing – Storie e approfondimenti

A Ben Taub del New Yorker

Commentary – Opinioni

A Nikole Hannah-Jones del New York Times

Criticism – Critica

A Christopher Knight del Los Angeles Times

Editorial Writing – Editoriali

A Jeffery Gerritt del Palestine Herald-Press

Editorial Cartoons – Disegni e vignette

A Barry Blitt del New Yorker

Breaking News Photography – Fotografia di breaking news

A Reuters

Feature Photography – Servizi fotografici

A Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan e Dar Yason di Associated Press

Audio Reporting – Giornalismo audio

A This American Life

LETTERATURA, TEATRO E MUSICA

Fiction

The Nickel Boys di Colson Whitehead

Drama – Teatro

A Strange Loop di Michael R. Jackson

History – Storia

Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America di W. Caleb McDaniel

Biography or Autobiography – Biografie e autobiografie

Sontag: Her Life and Work di Benjamin Moser

Poetry – Poesia

The Tradition di Jericho Brown

General Nonfiction – Non-fiction

The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care di Anne Boyer

e

The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America di Greg Grandin

Music – Musica

The Central Park Five di Anthony Davis

MENZIONE SPECIALI

Ad Ida B. Wells.