Quest’anno il premio alla carriera dell’American Film Institute è andato a Denzel Washington

View this post on Instagram

“She is fearless, no matter the challenges, and believes in breaking stereotypes in the industry. As a woman of color, conformity is not her thing. Her drive, vision, taste level and storytelling are boldly unapologetic.” -@beyonce presenting the Schaffner Medal to her friend & frequent collaborator, AFI alum Melina Matsoukas #AFILife #AFIDenzel #beyonce #melinamatsoukas #afialumni