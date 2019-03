Cosa c’è alla Mia Photo Fair

View this post on Instagram

MIA Photo Fair has selected the artist who will take care of the new visual and coordinated image-based communication campaign of the event: the Norwegian Rune Guneriussen (Kongsberg, 1977). For his works, Guneriussen composes temporary installations in a natural environment with the use of objects created by man, which are the protagonist of his ethereal photographic images. The choice of Gunerissuen is to keeping in balance the relationship between humankind and nature, which is object of the artist's investigation. @runeguneriussen, Demanded Growth Increases Descent, 2014, digital c-print, 105x80cm. #miaphotofair #nextedition #art #photograpghy #fair #photographylover #nature #newprojects #milan #i❤️art @marcorossiartecontemporanea #guneriussen