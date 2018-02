Teste mozzate alla sfilata di Gucci

Mysterious creatures: a model in a quilted velvet jacket carrying a dragon walks the #GucciFW18 show. Inspired by the ‘Legend of the baby dragon in the jar’, the real story of an author who staged finding a baby dragon in his garage in Oxfordshire, England. @makinariumsfxvfx #AlessandroMichele #mfw

A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on Feb 21, 2018 at 6:21am PST