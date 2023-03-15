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Becoming a mother among app and infuencers, with Amanda Hess

A special episode with the New York Times journalist, author of “Second Life”

di Ludovica Lugli, Giulia Pilotti
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A special episode with the New York Times journalist, author of “Second Life”

The July 2025 episode of Comodino, dedicated to an essay and a novel about motherhood, received a great deal of feedback through Instagram comments and emails. Becoming a parent (and a mother in particular) is certainly not a new topic, but it understandably remains relevant and continues to spark many discussions and diverse perspectives. This special episode is a sort of sequel: it features an interview with Amanda Hess, a New York Times journalist and author of the book Second Life. Having a Child in the Digital Age (published in Italy by Einaudi last October). You can listen to the English version here.

The episode is also available in a dubbed version in Italian.

Mentioned in the episode are Vincent Ferrané’s photography series Milky Way, as well as the books A Life’s Work by Rachel Cusk (who has also been a guest on Comodino), Unfit Parent by Jessica Slice, and The Denial of Death by Ernest Becker.

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