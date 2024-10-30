Rachel Cusk and her French nightstand

On October 6, 2024, British writer Rachel Cusk received the Premio Malaparte, a literary award for international authors that is given annually on the island of Capri. Cusk is the author of the trilogy Outline, Transit, and Kudos, praised by critics in various countries for how it has reinvented the novel form. In Capri Ludovica Lugli and Giulia Pilotti had the opportunity to talk with Cusk and ask her, among other things, what’s on her bedside table, her comodino in Italian.

This special episode of Comodino is in English, but it is also available in an Italian-dubbed version in which the words of Rachel Cusk are read by Valentina Lovato.