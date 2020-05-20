Spotify ha ottenuto l’esclusiva di “The Joe Rogan Experience”, uno dei podcast più popolari al mondo

Spotify ha annunciato di aver raggiunto un accordo per pubblicare in esclusiva The Joe Rogan Experience, uno dei podcast più popolari al mondo, condotto dal comico e commentatore televisivo statunitense Joe Rogan. The Joe Rogan Experience debutterà su Spotify il prossimo primo settembre. Secondo il Wall Street Journal l’acquisizione sarebbe costata a Spotify più di 100 milioni di dollari.
Rogan, che ha 52 anni, ha iniziato la sua carriera come stand up comedian e come commentatore degli incontri della UFC, la principale organizzazione statunitense di arti marziali miste. Il podcast è iniziato nel 2009 e nel corso degli anni è diventato uno dei più noti negli Stati Uniti e nel resto mondo. In The Joe Rogan Experience, che finora è stato disponibile sulle principali piattaforme di podcast in formato audio e in versione video su YouTube, Rogan dialoga di attualità con ospiti che variano di puntata in puntata (una di cui si parlò molto fu quella in cui Elon Musk, il capo di Tesla e SpaceX, fumava un po’ d’erba in diretta). Rogan ha commentato l’accordo dicendo che in futuro continuerà a pubblicare estratti del podcast su YouTube, ma che le puntate intere saranno disponibili solo su Spotify.
Announcement: the podcast is moving to @spotify! Starting on September 1 the podcast will be available on Spotify as well as all platforms, and then at the end of the year it will move exclusively to Spotify, including the video version. It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show. They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now. We will still have clips up on YouTube but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify after the end of the year. I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!