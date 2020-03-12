  • Sport
Juventus-Lione di Champions League è stata rinviata

Juventus-Lione, partita di ritorno degli ottavi di finale di UEFA Champions League, è stata rinviata a data da destinarsi per motivi di sicurezza insieme a Manchester City-Real Madrid, entrambe in programma martedì 17 marzo alle 21. Si tratta delle ultime due partite rinviate dalla UEFA in questi giorni: ieri era toccato a Inter e Roma, le cui partite di Europa League contro Getafe e Siviglia sono state annullate e rimandate.

 (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
