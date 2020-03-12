Juventus-Lione di Champions League è stata rinviata

Juventus-Lione, partita di ritorno degli ottavi di finale di UEFA Champions League, è stata rinviata a data da destinarsi per motivi di sicurezza insieme a Manchester City-Real Madrid, entrambe in programma martedì 17 marzo alle 21. Si tratta delle ultime due partite rinviate dalla UEFA in questi giorni: ieri era toccato a Inter e Roma, le cui partite di Europa League contro Getafe e Siviglia sono state annullate e rimandate.

Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the following #UCL matches will not take place as scheduled.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City – Real Madrid 🇪🇸

🇮🇹 Juventus – Olympique Lyonnais 🇫🇷

Further decisions on the matches will be communicated in due course.

— UEFA (@UEFA) March 12, 2020