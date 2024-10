Inside Gaza, with Sami al-Ajrami (original English version)

The guest on this episode of Globo is Sami al-Ajrami, a Palestinian journalist who has gained prominence during the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip for his daily reports published by La Repubblica. Through his work, he has become one of the few voices able to provide insight into the situation inside Gaza.

