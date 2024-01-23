Sono state annunciate le nomination agli Oscar 2024, i più importanti premi cinematografici statunitensi, la cui cerimonia di premiazione si terrà a Los Angeles nella notte tra il 9 e il 10 marzo. La serata verrà presentata da Jimmy Kimmel, che aveva già condotto la premiazione nel 2023, nel 2017 e nel 2018. Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Povere creature! e Oppenheimer sono i film in gara per più premi, e l’italiano Io capitano, di Matteo Garrone, ha ottenuto la candidatura come miglior film internazionale.

Miglior film

American Fiction

Anatomia di una caduta

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

La zona di interesse

Miglior regia

Justine Triet – Anatomia di una caduta

Jonathan Glazer – La zona d’interesse

Yorgos Lanthimos – Povere creature!

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flowers Moon

Miglior attrice protagonista

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the flower moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Povere creature!

Miglior attore protagonista

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – Il colore viola

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Miglior attore non protagonista

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert DeNiro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Povere creature!

Miglior film internazionale

Io capitano (Italia)

Perfect Days (Giappone)

La società della neve (Spagna)

Das Lehrerzimmer (Germania)

La zona d’interesse (Regno Unito)

Miglior cortometraggio

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Migliori costumi

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

Miglior sonoro

Barbie

Ferrari

Maestro

Oppenheimer

La zona d’interesse

Miglior colonna sonora

American Fiction

Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

La zona d’interesse

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Anatomia di una caduta

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Miglior scenografia

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

Miglior canzone originale

American Symphony: “It Never Went Away”

Barbie: “I’m Just Ken”

Killers of the flower moon: “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)”

Flamin’ Hot: “The Fire Inside”

Barbie: “What Was I Made For?”

Miglior documentario

Bobie Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Miglior cortometraggio documentario

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Miglior montaggio

Anatomia di una caduta

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

Miglior fotografia

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

Migliori effetti speciali

The Creator

Godzilla: Minus One

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parte uno

Napoleon

Miglior film d’animazione

Il ragazzo e l’airone

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Miglior corto animato

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Miglior sonoro

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parte uno

One

Oppenheimer

La zona d’interesse

Migliori trucco e acconciature

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

La società della neve