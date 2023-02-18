Il calciatore ghanese Christian Atsu è morto per il terremoto in Turchia del 6 febbraio

Il calciatore ghanese Christian Atsu è stato ritrovato morto sotto le macerie della sua abitazione ad Antiochia, in Turchia, crollata per il terremoto del 6 febbraio che ha distrutto intere città e ha causato più di 41mila morti. Atsu aveva 31 anni e da settembre giocava nell’Hatayspor, la squadra di Antiochia. La notizia del ritrovamento del suo corpo è stata confermata dal suo agente, Nana Sechere.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning

My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support

— Nana Sechere (@iAmNana7) February 18, 2023