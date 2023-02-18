  • Sport
Il calciatore ghanese Christian Atsu è morto per il terremoto in Turchia del 6 febbraio

Il calciatore ghanese Christian Atsu è stato ritrovato morto sotto le macerie della sua abitazione ad Antiochia, in Turchia, crollata per il terremoto del 6 febbraio che ha distrutto intere città e ha causato più di 41mila morti. Atsu aveva 31 anni e da settembre giocava nell’Hatayspor, la squadra di Antiochia. La notizia del ritrovamento del suo corpo è stata confermata dal suo agente, Nana Sechere.

Nelle ore immediatamente successive al terremoto l’Hatayspor aveva comunicato che Atsu era stato ritrovato ferito, ma l’informazione si era rivelata falsa e da giorni la famiglia non aveva sue notizie. Atsu aveva cominciato la sua carriera nel Porto, per poi giocare a lungo in Premier League, in Inghilterra, con Chelsea, Everton e Newcastle.
