Tutte le nomination ai Golden Globe

Lunedì sono state annunciate le nomination ai Golden Globe, i premi per cinema e tv che vengono assegnati annualmente dall’associazione americana Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Beverly Hills, a Los Angeles, martedì 10 gennaio: per l’ora italiana, nella notte tra il 10 e il 11. Sarà condotta dal regista e attore comico americano Jerrod Carmichael e tornerà a essere trasmessa in tv dopo un anno di pausa. L’edizione dello scorso anno era stata infatti piuttosto atipica, senza presentatori e presentatrici, senza tappeto rosso e senza attori, attrici, registi e registe a ritirare i premi. Il motivo erano stati i tanti problemi che la HFPA aveva avuto dopo l’emersione di alcuni opachi funzionamenti dell’associazione.
Miglior attrice in una miniserie
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Miglior serie tv comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only murders in the building
Wednesday
Miglior film straniero
Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to leave
RRR
Miglior attore in una miniserie
Tom Egerton – Black Bird
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under the banner of heaven
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Miglior miniserie
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the banner of heaven
Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Miglior colonna sonora originale
Carter Bulwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexander Desplat – Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie
F. Murray Abraham –The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Miglior sceneggiatura
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
The Banshees of Inisherin
Women Talking
TÁR
Miglior attrice in una serie tv comedy
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – Hacks
Miglior attore in una serie tv comedy
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Miglior film d’animazione
Pinocchio
Red (Turning Red)
Marcell the Shell with Shoes On
Il gatto con gli stivali 2 – L’ultimo desiderio
Inu-Oh
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Laura Linney – Ozark
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
Zendaya – Euphoria
Miglior attore in un film musical o in una commedia
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Craig – Glass Onion – Knives Out
Diego Calva – Babylon
Adam Driver – White Noise
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Miglior regista
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
James Cameron – Avatar: La via dell’acqua
Miglior serie drammatica
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film
Angela Bassett –Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan – Anche io – She Said
Miglior canzone
“Carolina” — La ragazza della palude (Taylor Swift)
“Ciao papa” — Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz/Guillermo del Toro)
“Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice)
“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson)
“Naatu Naatu” — RRR (M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava/Rahul Sipligunj)
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
Diego Luna – Andor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Miglior attore non protagonista in un film
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Brad Pitt – Babylon
Miglior attrice in un film drammatico
Cate Blanchett – TAR
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
Miglior attrice in una commedia o in un film musical
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Emma Thompson – Il piacere è tutto mio (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
Lesley Manville – La signora Harris va a Parigi
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
Miglior attore in un film drammatico
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Austin Butler – Elvis
Bill Nighy – Living
Hugh Jackman – The Son
Jeremy Pope — The Inspection
Miglior film musical o commedia
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Gli spiriti dell’isola (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Glass Onion – Knives Out
Babylon
Triangle of Sadness
Miglior film drammatico
The Fabelmans
Avatar – La via dell’acqua
TAR
Top Gun: Maverick
Elvis