Tutte le nomination ai Golden Globe

Lunedì sono state annunciate le nomination ai Golden Globe, i premi per cinema e tv che vengono assegnati annualmente dall’associazione americana Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Beverly Hills, a Los Angeles, martedì 10 gennaio: per l’ora italiana, nella notte tra il 10 e il 11. Sarà condotta dal regista e attore comico americano Jerrod Carmichael e tornerà a essere trasmessa in tv dopo un anno di pausa. L’edizione dello scorso anno era stata infatti piuttosto atipica, senza presentatori e presentatrici, senza tappeto rosso e senza attori, attrici, registi e registe a ritirare i premi. Il motivo erano stati i tanti problemi che la HFPA aveva avuto dopo l’emersione di alcuni opachi funzionamenti dell’associazione.

Miglior attrice in una miniserie

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Miglior serie tv comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only murders in the building

Wednesday

Miglior film straniero

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to leave

RRR

Miglior attore in una miniserie

Tom Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the banner of heaven

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Miglior miniserie

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the banner of heaven

Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Miglior colonna sonora originale

Carter Bulwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexander Desplat – Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie

F. Murray Abraham –The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Miglior sceneggiatura

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

The Banshees of Inisherin

Women Talking

TÁR

Miglior attrice in una serie tv comedy

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Miglior attore in una serie tv comedy

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Miglior film d’animazione

Pinocchio

Red (Turning Red)

Marcell the Shell with Shoes On

Il gatto con gli stivali 2 – L’ultimo desiderio

Inu-Oh

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria

Miglior attore in un film musical o in una commedia

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion – Knives Out

Diego Calva – Babylon

Adam Driver – White Noise

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Miglior regista

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

James Cameron – Avatar: La via dell’acqua

Miglior serie drammatica

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film

Angela Bassett –Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – Anche io – She Said

Miglior canzone

“Carolina” — La ragazza della palude (Taylor Swift)

“Ciao papa” — Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz/Guillermo del Toro)

“Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice)

“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson)

“Naatu Naatu” — RRR (M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava/Rahul Sipligunj)

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Miglior attore non protagonista in un film

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico

Cate Blanchett – TAR

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Miglior attrice in una commedia o in un film musical

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Emma Thompson – Il piacere è tutto mio (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Lesley Manville – La signora Harris va a Parigi

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Austin Butler – Elvis

Bill Nighy – Living

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Jeremy Pope — The Inspection

Miglior film musical o commedia

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Gli spiriti dell’isola (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Glass Onion – Knives Out

Babylon

Triangle of Sadness

Miglior film drammatico

The Fabelmans

Avatar – La via dell’acqua

TAR

Top Gun: Maverick

Elvis