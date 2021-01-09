È stato arrestato Richard Barnett, l’uomo entrato con la forza nell’ufficio della speaker della Camera statunitense Nancy Pelosi durante l’attacco al Congresso compiuto domenica scorsa dai sostenitori del presidente uscente Donald Trump. Barnett, che ha 60 anni e viene dall’Arkansas, si era fatto fotografare mentre sedeva sulla sedia di Pelosi con i piedi sulla sua scrivania, frugando fra le sue cose. Uscito dal Congresso, Barnett aveva anche raccontato a un giornalista del New York Times di aver rubato alcuni documenti alla speaker della Camera. Barnett è stato arrestato con le accuse di infrazione in una struttura ad accesso limitato, entrata con la forza e furto di materiale di Stato.

