  • venerdì 2 Ottobre 2020

Joe Biden è negativo al coronavirus

Joe Biden, candidato Democratico alle elezioni di novembre negli Stati Uniti, è risultato negativo al coronavirus. Lo ha annunciato lui stesso dopo che si era sottoposto al test in seguito alla notizia della positività del presidente Donald Trump, con cui era stato in contatto pochi giorni fa durante il primo dibattito tra i candidati alla presidenza. Biden ha detto che anche sua moglie Jill è risultata negativa.

 (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
