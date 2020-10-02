Joe Biden è negativo al coronavirus

Joe Biden, candidato Democratico alle elezioni di novembre negli Stati Uniti, è risultato negativo al coronavirus. Lo ha annunciato lui stesso dopo che si era sottoposto al test in seguito alla notizia della positività del presidente Donald Trump, con cui era stato in contatto pochi giorni fa durante il primo dibattito tra i candidati alla presidenza. Biden ha detto che anche sua moglie Jill è risultata negativa.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020