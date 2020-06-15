Matthew Williams è il nuovo direttore artistico di Givenchy

Lo stilista statunitense Matthew Williams è stato nominato nuovo direttore artistico dell’azienda di moda francese Givenchy. Williams, che ha 34 anni, prende il posto di Claire Waight Keller, che era stata direttrice artistica dell’azienda dal 2017. Williams è noto nel mondo della moda per aver fondato insieme a Luca Benini il marchio di streetwear Slam Jam, e per aver collaborato come designer con aziende Nike, Dior, Moncler e Stüssy. Williams è il secondo direttore artistico del gruppo LVMH – che possiede Givenchy – a provenire dallo streetwear: prima di lui nel 2018 Louis Vuitton aveva scelto come suo direttore artistico Virgil Abloh, fondatore del marchio Off-White.
View this post on Instagram
A message from @givenchyofficial on my new appointment | The House of Givenchy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew M. Williams as Creative Director, effective June 16th, 2020. | Matthew M. Williams will take on all creative responsibilities for Women’s and Men’s collections. | Sidney Toledano, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, declares: “I am very happy to see Matthew M. Williams join the LVMH Group. Since he took part in the LVMH Prize, we have had the pleasure of watching him develop into the great talent he is today. I believe his singular vision of modernity will be a great opportunity for Givenchy to write its new chapter with strength and success.” | Renaud de Lesquen, CEO and President of Givenchy, states: “I want to warmly welcome Matthew M. Williams to the beautiful Maison Givenchy. I am convinced that, with his unapologetic approach to design and creativity and in great collaboration with the Maison's exceptional ateliers and teams, Matthew will help Givenchy reach its full potential.”