Matthew Williams è il nuovo direttore artistico di Givenchy

A message from @givenchyofficial on my new appointment | The House of Givenchy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew M. Williams as Creative Director, effective June 16th, 2020. | Matthew M. Williams will take on all creative responsibilities for Women’s and Men’s collections. | Sidney Toledano, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, declares: “I am very happy to see Matthew M. Williams join the LVMH Group. Since he took part in the LVMH Prize, we have had the pleasure of watching him develop into the great talent he is today. I believe his singular vision of modernity will be a great opportunity for Givenchy to write its new chapter with strength and success.” | Renaud de Lesquen, CEO and President of Givenchy, states: “I want to warmly welcome Matthew M. Williams to the beautiful Maison Givenchy. I am convinced that, with his unapologetic approach to design and creativity and in great collaboration with the Maison's exceptional ateliers and teams, Matthew will help Givenchy reach its full potential.”