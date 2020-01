La sfilata di Valentino, fatta con notti insonni

View this post on Instagram

Antonietta,Anna,Giuseppe,Nina & Mariacarla. Last fitting before the show. This collection was inspired by the mystery of the unconscious world, because what we hide, sometimes, can be our greatest strength. I must thank all members of my atelier for courageously putting so much of themselves in what they do. Passion, tears, sleepless nights, tired eyes and hands. You may not see it, but it’s all there. In the incredible magic of the couture. Grazie a tutti, pp Haute Couture S/S 2020 Paris @maisonvalentino @mariacarlaboscono