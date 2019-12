Le immagini dell’eclissi anulare di Sole

View this post on Instagram

I wasn't that motivated to go out and shoot this thing mainly because I don't have a telephoto lens to get a close up shot. However, listening to @chrisburkard on CreativeLive last night made me remember his epic eclipse photos taken a while back and created that spark to go out and get my own version with whatever gear I got with me. There was no point in shooting just the sun in the frame, it would just end up becoming just another eclipse photo on the interweb, so came up with this. Nothing exceptional, but it was TOTALITY worth it . 📸 : Sony A6000 + 200mm F3.5 vivitar MF lens Screw Mount . #solareclipse #solareclipse2019 #wayanad #sonyalpha #sonyalphaIN #totality #ringoffire @sonyalpha @sonyalphain