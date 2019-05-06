È nato il figlio del principe Harry e di Meghan Markle

È nato il primo figlio del principe Harry e Meghan Markle, duchi del Sussex, ed è un maschio. Lo ha fatto sapere l’ufficio stampa della monarchia britannica, aggiungendo che sia Markle sia il figlio stanno bene. Intervistato poco dopo l’annuncio della nascita, il principe Harry ha detto che al momento non è ancora stato scelto un nome per il bambino.
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
Il principe Harry e l’ex attrice americana Meghan Markle si sono sposati lo scorso 19 maggio e da allora hanno ricevuto i titoli di duca e duchessa del Sussex. Harry, che ha 34 anni, è il secondo figlio del principe Carlo e di Diana Spencer mentre Markle, che ha 37 anni, ha di fatto abbandonato la carriera da attrice dopo il fidanzamento con il principe Harry: era nota specialmente per il ruolo di una delle protagoniste nella serie tv Suits.
The Duke of Sussex announces his wife has given birth to a baby boy.
Il figlio di Harry e Meghan Markle è il settimo erede al trono del Regno Unito dopo il principe Carlo, il duca di Cambridge William, i tre figli di William e lo stesso Harry.