Cosa si è visto a Pitti Uomo, a Firenze

Presenting the #GucciGarden Galleria new rooms—spaces dedicated to transient displays of different artists and themes—inside the historic Palazzo della Mercanzia in Florence. Curated by critic Maria Luisa Frisa @lafrisa, the first exhibit in the Galleria’s new rooms is dedicated to @bjork. On display the gown the artist wore in the music video of ‘The Gate’ (2017). The design by #AlessandroMichele took approximately 550 hours to make, and an additional 320 hours for the embroidery. The dress’s fabrics include 5 meters of pleated iridescent PVC plastic material, 3 meters of PVC iridescent strips and 20 meters of pleated lurex organza.

A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on Jun 12, 2018 at 1:48pm PDT