Com’è stato il primo concerto dentro il teatro Sphere di Las Vegas

Il 29 settembre del 2013 negli Stati Uniti fu trasmesso “Felina”, l’episodio conclusivo di Breaking Bad, una delle serie televisive più famose e apprezzate non solo per la sua storia, ma per le scelte narrative e di regia che influenzarono ampiamente le produzioni successive. Sono passati dieci anni, ma per qualche persona potrebbero esserci spoiler da qui in poi: chi non ha mai visto la serie e intende farlo dovrebbe voltare decisamente pagina.

“Felina” racconta le ultime ore di Walter White, il protagonista della serie interpretato da Bryan Cranston, che vuole assicurarsi di mettere al sicuro la propria famiglia e di farle avere il denaro accumulato con il traffico di metanfetamina. Dopo esserci riuscito, viene ferito in un confronto con i suoi ex soci in affari, saluta un’ultima volta Jesse Pinkman e infine muore prima dell’arrivo della polizia.

Quando fu trasmesso, “Felina” ricevette recensioni molto positive e pressoché unanimi sulla qualità dell’episodio, sia per la sua scrittura sia per il modo in cui era stata rappresentata la fine di Walter White. Una cosa piuttosto rara, visto che spesso i finali delle serie longeve e amate deludono fan e critica. L’episodio sarebbe stato poi seguito dal film El Camino su Netflix, pubblicato dalla piattaforma di streaming circa sei anni dopo.