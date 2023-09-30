Com’è stato il primo concerto dentro il teatro Sphere di Las Vegas

Com'è stato il primo concerto dentro il teatro Sphere di Las Vegas

Con un concerto degli U2, venerdì è stato inaugurato il teatro Sphere di Las Vegas, nello stato americano del Nevada. È un’enorme struttura sferica alta circa 111 metri ricoperta da 1,2 milioni di LED ad altissima definizione, che possono riprodurre immagini tridimensionali molto suggestive. Gli spettatori del concerto hanno diffuso alcune foto e video sui social che danno un’idea di come sia stato sfruttato il teatro.

Il teatro si trova vicino ad altri luoghi molto noti di Las Vegas come il resort The Venetian. Il progetto era stato annunciato nel 2018 e l’inaugurazione era stata inizialmente prevista per il 2021, ma i lavori erano stati ritardati a causa della pandemia. È costato oltre 2,3 miliardi di dollari (2,1 miliardi di euro). Ospiterà eventi musicali, sportivi e in generale di intrattenimento, ed è stato descritto come la struttura sferica più grande al mondo.

Elon Musk ha condiviso un video complottista sui migranti e sulla Germania, e il ministero degli Esteri tedesco gli ha risposto

Venerdì l’imprenditore statunitense Elon Musk ha condiviso su X, il social network precedentemente noto come Twitter (e di proprietà dello stesso Musk) un video che critica le operazioni di soccorso dei migranti fatte dalle ong tedesche nel Mar Mediterraneo, e auspica la vittoria del partito di estrema destra tedesco Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), noto per le sue posizioni xenofobe. Musk ha condiviso il video commentando: «La gente in Germania sa di questa cosa?», e l’account ufficiale del ministero degli Esteri tedesco ha condiviso a sua volta il tweet di Musk scrivendo: «Sì, si chiama salvare vite».

Il video è stato pubblicato dall’account RadioGenoa, che ha oltre 190mila follower. Inizialmente si vedono alcuni migranti a bordo di una piccola imbarcazione che vengono poi trasferiti su una nave più grande. Nella didascalia si legge: «Al momento ci sono otto navi di ong tedesche nel Mar Mediterraneo che vanno a prendere immigrati irregolari per poi portarli in Italia. Queste ong sono finanziate dal governo tedesco. Speriamo che AfD vinca le elezioni e fermi questo suicidio europeo».

In realtà nel Mediterraneo non ci sono otto navi di ong finanziate dal governo tedesco, anzi, non ce n’è nessuna. L’unica nave di una ong finanziata dalla Germania è la Humanity 1, che però attualmente è ormeggiata a Siracusa. Nel suo commento, Musk sembra alludere al fatto che i finanziamenti offerti dal governo alle ong siano in qualche modo segreti, e che la loro rivelazione potrebbe (o dovrebbe) far cambiare idea a molti elettori. L’account RadioGenoa diffonde spesso contenuti xenofobi. Molti degli ultimi video pubblicati sostengono teorie complottiste che alludono alla “sostituzione etnica”, o rafforzano lo stereotipo che ritrae i migranti come persone violente o inclini alla delinquenza.

"Breaking Bad" finì dieci anni fa

Il 29 settembre del 2013 negli Stati Uniti fu trasmesso “Felina”, l’episodio conclusivo di Breaking Bad, una delle serie televisive più famose e apprezzate non solo per la sua storia, ma per le scelte narrative e di regia che influenzarono ampiamente le produzioni successive. Sono passati dieci anni, ma per qualche persona potrebbero esserci spoiler da qui in poi: chi non ha mai visto la serie e intende farlo dovrebbe voltare decisamente pagina.

“Felina” racconta le ultime ore di Walter White, il protagonista della serie interpretato da Bryan Cranston, che vuole assicurarsi di mettere al sicuro la propria famiglia e di farle avere il denaro accumulato con il traffico di metanfetamina. Dopo esserci riuscito, viene ferito in un confronto con i suoi ex soci in affari, saluta un’ultima volta Jesse Pinkman e infine muore prima dell’arrivo della polizia.

Quando fu trasmesso, “Felina” ricevette recensioni molto positive e pressoché unanimi sulla qualità dell’episodio, sia per la sua scrittura sia per il modo in cui era stata rappresentata la fine di Walter White. Una cosa piuttosto rara, visto che spesso i finali delle serie longeve e amate deludono fan e critica. L’episodio sarebbe stato poi seguito dal film El Camino su Netflix, pubblicato dalla piattaforma di streaming circa sei anni dopo.