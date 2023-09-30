Com’è stato il primo concerto dentro il teatro Sphere di Las Vegas

Con un concerto degli U2, venerdì è stato inaugurato il teatro Sphere di Las Vegas, nello stato americano del Nevada. È un’enorme struttura sferica alta circa 111 metri ricoperta da 1,2 milioni di LED ad altissima definizione, che possono riprodurre immagini tridimensionali molto suggestive. Gli spettatori del concerto hanno diffuso alcune foto e video sui social che danno un’idea di come sia stato sfruttato il teatro.
Il teatro si trova vicino ad altri luoghi molto noti di Las Vegas come il resort The Venetian. Il progetto era stato annunciato nel 2018 e l’inaugurazione era stata inizialmente prevista per il 2021, ma i lavori erano stati ritardati a causa della pandemia. È costato oltre 2,3 miliardi di dollari (2,1 miliardi di euro). Ospiterà eventi musicali, sportivi e in generale di intrattenimento, ed è stato descritto come la struttura sferica più grande al mondo.