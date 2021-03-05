  • Mondo
  • venerdì 5 Marzo 2021

In Nuova Zelanda ci sono stati tre terremoti, tutti di magnitudo 7 o superiore

Tra la notte e la prima mattina del 5 marzo (in Italia era la sera del 4) in Nuova Zelanda ci sono stati tre terremoti, tutti di magnitudo 7 o superiore. Nella zona nordoccidentale dell’Isola del Nord e nell’arcipelago Kermadec, 1.000 chilometri a nord-est dell’isola, migliaia di persone sono state allontanate dalle loro case. L’ultimo terremoto è stato il più forte, con magnitudo di 8.1, che inizialmente aveva spinto le autorità a dichiarare un allarme tsunami, poi ritirato. Non ci sono stati morti o feriti, né danni troppo ingenti alle città sulle coste coinvolte.

 L'isola del Nord e l'arcipelago di Kermadec
