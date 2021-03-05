Tra la notte e la prima mattina del 5 marzo (in Italia era la sera del 4) in Nuova Zelanda ci sono stati tre terremoti, tutti di magnitudo 7 o superiore. Nella zona nordoccidentale dell’Isola del Nord e nell’arcipelago Kermadec, 1.000 chilometri a nord-est dell’isola, migliaia di persone sono state allontanate dalle loro case. L’ultimo terremoto è stato il più forte, con magnitudo di 8.1, che inizialmente aveva spinto le autorità a dichiarare un allarme tsunami, poi ritirato. Non ci sono stati morti o feriti, né danni troppo ingenti alle città sulle coste coinvolte.

NEW ???? The very moment of impact captured when earthquake triggered Tsunami waves. It hit Port Vila in Vanuatu, north of New Zealand – Videos: https://t.co/4tjpUG3Sm8 #tsunami #newzealand pic.twitter.com/gMhEnTvDMz

TSUNAMI WARNING: Areas that need to evacuate are indicated on this map. Evacuate these areas even if you did not feel the earthquake. DO NOT WAIT. A damaging tsunami is possible. More info at https://t.co/ccVFYQQoBr pic.twitter.com/bnEgZy8ikF

— National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021