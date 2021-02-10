  • Mondo
  • mercoledì 10 Febbraio 2021

C’è stato un terremoto di magnitudo 7.7 in Nuova Caledonia

Intorno alle 16 (ora italiana) c’è stato un terremoto di magnitudo 7.7 nell’oceano Pacifico, alle Isole della Lealtà, in Nuova Caledonia, territorio francese d’oltremare che si trova a est dell’Australia. In seguito alla scossa è stata diramata un’allerta di possibili tsunami e forti correnti che potrebbero raggiungere Vanuatu, la Nuova Zelanda e le altre isole che si trovano nelle vicinanze.

 (Wikimedia)
TAG: , , ,