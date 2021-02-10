C’è stato un terremoto di magnitudo 7.7 in Nuova Caledonia

Intorno alle 16 (ora italiana) c’è stato un terremoto di magnitudo 7.7 nell’oceano Pacifico, alle Isole della Lealtà, in Nuova Caledonia, territorio francese d’oltremare che si trova a est dell’Australia. In seguito alla scossa è stata diramata un’allerta di possibili tsunami e forti correnti che potrebbero raggiungere Vanuatu, la Nuova Zelanda e le altre isole che si trovano nelle vicinanze.

#UPDATE A 7.7-magnitude earthquake has struck in the South Pacific, the US Geological Survey says, sparking a tsunami warning for New Zealand, #Vanuatu , #NewCaledonia and other nations in the region https://t.co/oePhzBTIHR pic.twitter.com/8ilA77LkJC

This map shows the affected areas. Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. People in or near the sea in these areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries. More info at https://t.co/ccVFYQQoBr pic.twitter.com/P5mDRG490q

— National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) February 10, 2021