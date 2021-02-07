Nello stato dello Uttarakhand, in India, si è rotta una diga che ha provocato una grande alluvione: ci sono almeno 9 morti

Il distaccamento di un pezzo di un ghiacciaio ha provocato la rottura di una diga sul fiume Dhauli Ganga, nello stato dello Uttarakhand, nel nord dell’India, a ridosso della catena montuosa dell’Himalaya. La rottura della diga, a sua volta, ha provocato una grande alluvione che ha costretto all’evacuazione di numerosi villaggi a valle del fiume. Il Times of India scrive che sono stati recuperati i corpi di 9 persone morte, ma Om Prakash, il governatore dello stato, ha detto a Reuters che le vittime potrebbero essere fino a 150.

IAF Mi-17 & Chinook helicopters from Chandigarh and elsewhere on standby for search & rescue ops in #Uttarakhand . Will be required very soon given the devastation. Prayers. pic.twitter.com/sFok7pouKO

Secondo i media indiani, almeno 50 persone stavano lavorando sulla diga quando è stata distrutta. Il primo ministro indiano Narendra Modi ha scritto su Twitter che sta monitorando la situazione.

Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021