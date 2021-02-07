  • Mondo
  • domenica 7 Febbraio 2021

Nello stato dello Uttarakhand, in India, si è rotta una diga che ha provocato una grande alluvione: ci sono almeno 9 morti

Il distaccamento di un pezzo di un ghiacciaio ha provocato la rottura di una diga sul fiume Dhauli Ganga, nello stato dello Uttarakhand, nel nord dell’India, a ridosso della catena montuosa dell’Himalaya. La rottura della diga, a sua volta, ha provocato una grande alluvione che ha costretto all’evacuazione di numerosi villaggi a valle del fiume. Il Times of India scrive che sono stati recuperati i corpi di 9 persone morte, ma Om Prakash, il governatore dello stato, ha detto a Reuters che le vittime potrebbero essere fino a 150.

Secondo i media indiani, almeno 50 persone stavano lavorando sulla diga quando è stata distrutta. Il primo ministro indiano Narendra Modi ha scritto su Twitter che sta monitorando la situazione.

 Un video dell'alluvione nello stato del Uttarakhand, in India (KK Productions via AP)
