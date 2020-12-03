È morto Hugh Keays-Byrne, l’attore che aveva interpretato Immortan Joe in “Mad Max: Fury Road”

È morto a 73 anni l’attore Hugh Keays-Byrne, noto per aver interpretato il cattivo Immortan Joe nel film Mad Max: Fury Road del 2015, del regista George Miller e vincitore di 6 premi Oscar. Nel primo capitolo della stessa saga di Miller, Interceptor, del 1979, aveva interpretato un altro personaggio, Toecutter. Hugh Keays-Byrne era britannico naturalizzato australiano: a dare notizia della sua morte è stato il regista Ted Geoghean.

 

 Hugh Keays-Byrne con Megan Gale alla prima australiana di "Mad Max: Fury Road" nel 2015 a Sidney, in Australia (Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
TAG: , , , , , ,