È morto Hugh Keays-Byrne, l’attore che aveva interpretato Immortan Joe in “Mad Max: Fury Road”

È morto a 73 anni l’attore Hugh Keays-Byrne, noto per aver interpretato il cattivo Immortan Joe nel film Mad Max: Fury Road del 2015, del regista George Miller e vincitore di 6 premi Oscar. Nel primo capitolo della stessa saga di Miller, Interceptor, del 1979, aveva interpretato un altro personaggio, Toecutter. Hugh Keays-Byrne era britannico naturalizzato australiano: a dare notizia della sua morte è stato il regista Ted Geoghean.

Hugh Keays-Byrne, an unsung hero of Aussie cinema, has passed away at age 73. I'm continually floored that he played Toecutter, the central antagonist of 1979's MAD MAX *and* Immortan Joe, the central antagonist 2015's MAD MAX: FURY ROAD. Thanks for all the entertainment, sir. pic.twitter.com/55W99w3wzq

— Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) December 2, 2020