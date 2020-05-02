È morto l’attore Sam Lloyd, che interpretava Ted Buckland in “Scrubs”

Il primo maggio è morto l’attore americano Sam Lloyd, noto per il personaggio di Ted Buckland nella serie tv Scrubs. Lloyd aveva 56 anni; lo scorso gennaio gli era stato diagnosticato un tumore inoperabile al cervello. Oltre che in Scrubs, Lloyd aveva avuto dei ruoli in molte altre serie tv, tra cui Desperate Housewives, Seinfeld, Modern Family, West Wing e Malcolm. Era anche un musicista e cantava in un gruppo vocale a cappella, i Blanks, comparso in molti episodi di Scrubs con il nome Poveri sfigati, o Cuori solitari.

Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG

— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020