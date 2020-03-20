Tom Brady, il quarterback più vincente di sempre, giocherà con i Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dopo vent’anni passati in NFL con i New England Patriots, Tom Brady, il quarterback più vincente di sempre e probabilmente il migliore nella storia del football americano, giocherà con i Tampa Bay Buccaneers, squadra della Florida che ospiterà il prossimo Super Bowl. Brady è l’unico giocatore ad aver vinto sei Super Bowl in carriera, oltre ad averne giocati nove in vent’anni, tutti con New England, squadra che ha lasciato dopo esserne diventato simbolo insieme al suo ex allenatore Bill Belichick e al proprietario Robert Kraft. A Tampa Bay troverà una squadra che non è affatto abituata a vincere: il primo e finora unico Super Bowl vinto dai Buccaneers risale al 2002 mentre l’ultima partecipazione ai playoff è del 2007.
Excited, humble and hungry …if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1 p.s. Jack Brady with the photocred 😀