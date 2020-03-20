  • Sport
Tom Brady, il quarterback più vincente di sempre, giocherà con i Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dopo vent’anni passati in NFL con i New England Patriots, Tom Brady, il quarterback più vincente di sempre e probabilmente il migliore nella storia del football americano, giocherà con i Tampa Bay Buccaneers, squadra della Florida che ospiterà il prossimo Super Bowl. Brady è l’unico giocatore ad aver vinto sei Super Bowl in carriera, oltre ad averne giocati nove in vent’anni, tutti con New England, squadra che ha lasciato dopo esserne diventato simbolo insieme al suo ex allenatore Bill Belichick e al proprietario Robert Kraft. A Tampa Bay troverà una squadra che non è affatto abituata a vincere: il primo e finora unico Super Bowl vinto dai Buccaneers risale al 2002 mentre l’ultima partecipazione ai playoff è del 2007.

 (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
