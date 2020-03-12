Tom Hanks e sua moglie, Rita Wilson, sono risultati positivi al coronavirus

Nella notte tra mercoledì e giovedì, l’attore statunitense Tom Hanks ha detto che lui e sua moglie, Rita Wilson, sono risultati positivi al test per il coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). Hanks e la moglie, entrambi di 63 anni, si trovano in Australia, dove Hanks dovrebbe girare un film sulla vita di Elvis Presley.

Hanks ha scritto su Instagram che lui e sua moglie si sentivano stanchi, avevano raffreddore e dolori al corpo; la moglie aveva anche brividi e qualche linea di febbre: per questo erano stati sottoposti al tampone.

Entrambi, ha concluso Hanks, rimarranno in isolamento fino a che le autorità sanitarie australiane lo riterranno opportuno.

 Tom Hanks e Rita Wilson agli Oscar, 9 febbraio 2020 (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
TAG: , ,