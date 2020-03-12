Tom Hanks e sua moglie, Rita Wilson, sono risultati positivi al coronavirus

Nella notte tra mercoledì e giovedì, l’attore statunitense Tom Hanks ha detto che lui e sua moglie, Rita Wilson, sono risultati positivi al test per il coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). Hanks e la moglie, entrambi di 63 anni, si trovano in Australia, dove Hanks dovrebbe girare un film sulla vita di Elvis Presley.
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
Hanks ha scritto su Instagram che lui e sua moglie si sentivano stanchi, avevano raffreddore e dolori al corpo; la moglie aveva anche brividi e qualche linea di febbre: per questo erano stati sottoposti al tampone.
Entrambi, ha concluso Hanks, rimarranno in isolamento fino a che le autorità sanitarie australiane lo riterranno opportuno.