Almeno 70 migranti sono morti al largo della Tunisia, scrive Alarm Phone

Alarm Phone, un call center informale gestito dalla ong Watchformed, ha scritto che una barca che trasportava migranti è affondata in acque internazionali, a nord della Tunisia, e che ci sono almeno 70 morti. Sempre Alarm Phone parla di almeno 16 sopravvissuti, soccorsi da alcuni pescherecci che si trovavano in zona. La notizia è stata riportata anche dall’agenzia di stampa tunisina Tap.

At least 70 #migrants drowned today off the coast of #Sfax/#Tunisia in a shipwreck . The boat most probably departed from Libya and the number of deaths could rise. Rescue operation is still ongoing. 16 people were rescued by fishermen.https://t.co/RpGgITHRuA

— Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) May 10, 2019