  • Italia
  • venerdì 10 maggio 2019

Almeno 70 migranti sono morti al largo della Tunisia, scrive Alarm Phone

Alarm Phone, un call center informale gestito dalla ong Watchformed, ha scritto che una barca che trasportava migranti è affondata in acque internazionali, a nord della Tunisia, e che ci sono almeno 70 morti. Sempre Alarm Phone parla di almeno 16 sopravvissuti, soccorsi da alcuni pescherecci che si trovavano in zona. La notizia è stata riportata anche dall’agenzia di stampa tunisina Tap.

