La prima ministra neozelandese Jacinda Ardern ha detto che non pronuncerà mai il nome dello sparatore di Christchurch

In un discorso tenuto nella notte al Parlamento neozelandese, la prima ministra Jacinda Ardern ha commentato a lungo l’attentato avvenuto quattro giorni fa nelle due moschee di Christchurch, in cui sono state uccise 50 persone. Fra le altre cose, Ardern ha spiegato che non pronuncerà mai in pubblico il nome dell’attentatore, il 28enne suprematista bianco Brenton Harrison Tarrant. «Da questo atto di terrore voleva ricavare molte cose, fra cui la notorietà: per questo non mi sentirete mai pronunciare il suo nome». Al momento Tarrant si trova in prigione: la prossima udienza del suo processo si terrà il 5 aprile.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern: "You will never hear me mention" the name of the alleged Christchurch gunman. "He is a terrorist. He is a criminal … To others, I implore you: Speak the names of those who were lost rather than the name of the man who took them." Via ABC pic.twitter.com/n5lSUQIHyW

