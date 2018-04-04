È morto Ray Wilkins, ex centrocampista di Chelsea, Milan e nazionale inglese: aveva 61 anni. Secondo il Telegraph è morto a causa di un attacco cardiaco. Nella sua carriera Wilkins aveva giocato fra gli altri per Chelsea, Milan e Manchester United, e disputato 84 partite con la nazionale inglese. Nel 1994 aveva iniziato ad allenare, e fra il 2000 e il 2010 era stato a più riprese vice-allenatore del Chelsea, con cui nel 2010 vinse anche la Premier League.

Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed. pic.twitter.com/cSDhloOPDZ

— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 4, 2018