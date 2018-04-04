  • Sport
È morto Ray Wilkins, ex centrocampista di Chelsea, Milan e nazionale inglese: aveva 61 anni. Secondo il Telegraph è morto a causa di un attacco cardiaco. Nella sua carriera Wilkins aveva giocato fra gli altri per Chelsea, Milan e Manchester United, e disputato 84 partite con la nazionale inglese. Nel 1994 aveva iniziato ad allenare, e fra il 2000 e il 2010 era stato a più riprese vice-allenatore del Chelsea, con cui nel 2010 vinse anche la Premier League.

