Opium and the West, with Amitav Ghosh (original English version)
With Amitav Ghosh, one of the greatest writers in the English language, we tell a story that takes us through the 18th and 19th centuries, across Britain, India, and China. Our story is about opium, colonialism, and the far-reaching consequences that are still visible today.
Smoke and Ashes, by Amitav Ghosh
Amitav Ghosh’s recommendations
– “The Defeat of the West”, by Emmanuel Todd
– The film “Io Capitano”
– The new series “The Leopard”
