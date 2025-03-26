NewsletterPodcast
Freedom and Rearmament, with Joseph Stiglitz

di Eugenio Cau
Joseph Stiglitz is probably the most famous progressive economist in the world. He won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2001, worked for the Clinton administration and the World Bank, and has been one of the most influential intellectuals of the past few decades. In this episode of Globo, we discuss his latest book, which focuses on freedom, and then delve into Donald Trump, his economic policies, Europe, and Italy. We also talk about European rearmament plans – where Stiglitz’s views are particularly interesting.

Joseph Stiglitz’s latest book, The Road to Freedom

I consigli di Stiglitz
– The movie “Io sono ancora qui” 
– The movie “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat” 
– The TV series Borgen, particularly the episode about Greenland

