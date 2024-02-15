Una canzone degli Articolo 31
E parole che diventano inesorabili
Dopodomani esce il disco nuovo dei Grandaddy (alla recensione di Paste è piaciuto poco), intanto c’è questo video.
È morto Andrea Giacobazzi, che era Alfredo di Colpa d’Alfredo.
La Columbia Journalism Review ha intervistato un giornalista musicale che si chiama Israel Daramola a proposito della chiusura del sito Pitchfork e del declino del giornalismo musicale in genere, e lui dice delle cose intelligenti su come sia cambiato il rapporto con la musica, che per esempio è molto più superficiale e meno attento (anche in reazione ai costi eccessivi della musica prima di internet), ma è anche più identitario, e quindi il discorso sulla musica – e su quello che implica e rappresenta – conta sempre meno. Oltre alla perdita di valore associato a una cosa a cui puoi accedere sempre, con facilità e quasi gratis, o gratis.
«When all this stuff fell and music became a thing that you could just click on, it takes away the specialness, it takes away the value. People say they care about music or they care about art, but when you make things easy for them, there becomes less and less incentive to go out of your way for something, especially as their own lives go on».
«It’s not enough to buy things; you have to identify with things, and those things have to be a part of who you decide to be as a person, because that guarantees that you’ll keep coming back to buy things. So you’re no longer just criticizing Beyoncé, you’re criticizing me personally. It’s sort of like an Instagram thing of: you like someone’s image, and so you decide to like them based on their image, whether you know anything about them or not. It’s not that every pop star’s fans don’t listen to their music, but how we treat music in general is—we’re very dismissive of it. And people who love certain things will listen to those things that they love, but they won’t venture outside of that and create a deep relationship with the music that they claim to love, because the point isn’t the music. The point is the image of the person, the point is the personality they derive from being a fan».
E poi dice anche una cosa sui podcast, che hanno sottratto spazio all’attenzione delle nostre orecchie.
«I would say that if you ask the average person who doesn’t think about music in any serious way when they listen to music, I will guarantee that a majority of the answers would be at the gym, or on the way to work. People listen to podcasts. Now people talk about podcasts more than anyone talks about music».
Sempre grazie delle cose che mi scrivete e mi raccontate, mi piacciono e lusingano quelle di vecchi appassionati/e e quelle di giovani profane/i, e anche le combinazioni delle due. Buon San Valentino a tutti.
Each day is Valentines day
