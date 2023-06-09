Le
altre
foto
The schooner Timberwind cruises with her guests on a sunset sail off the coast of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Thursday, June 8, 2023. Portland Head Light stands at the mouth of the harbor in the background. While much of the East Coast is dealing with the smoke from the Canadian wildfires, Maine has been enjoying clean air due to a low pressure system and favorable winds. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Venerdì 9 giugno

Le foto di oggi dal mondo, man mano che arrivano

