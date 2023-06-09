Lealtrefoto The schooner Timberwind cruises with her guests on a sunset sail off the coast of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Thursday, June 8, 2023. Portland Head Light stands at the mouth of the harbor in the background. While much of the East Coast is dealing with the smoke from the Canadian wildfires, Maine has been enjoying clean air due to a low pressure system and favorable winds. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) foto del giorno venerdì 9 Giugno 2023 Venerdì 9 giugnoLe foto di oggi dal mondo, man mano che arrivano Condividi Condividi Facebook Twitter Email Whatsapp Regala il Post Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Stati Uniti Condividi Condividi Facebook Twitter Email Whatsapp Regala il Post TAG: fdo Mostra i commenti