Lo spazio aereo su San Pietroburgo è stato chiuso per un’ora

Martedì mattina è stato chiuso temporaneamente lo spazio aereo su San Pietroburgo, in Russia. La chiusura è durata circa un’ora, tra le 9 e le 10 di mattina italiane (due ore indietro rispetto a San Pietroburgo). Al momento non sono state date spiegazioni ufficiali sul motivo della chiusura. Alcuni siti d’informazione russi hanno scritto che la causa sarebbe stato l’avvistamento di “un oggetto volante non identificato”. Per ora non ci sono conferme ufficiali.

