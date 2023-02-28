Lo spazio aereo su San Pietroburgo è stato chiuso per un’ora

Martedì mattina è stato chiuso temporaneamente lo spazio aereo su San Pietroburgo, in Russia. La chiusura è durata circa un’ora, tra le 9 e le 10 di mattina italiane (due ore indietro rispetto a San Pietroburgo). Al momento non sono state date spiegazioni ufficiali sul motivo della chiusura. Alcuni siti d’informazione russi hanno scritto che la causa sarebbe stato l’avvistamento di “un oggetto volante non identificato”. Per ora non ci sono conferme ufficiali.

All Commercial Aircraft that were inbound towards St. Petersburg have been diverted away reportedly due to “Unknown Objects” being spotted over the City; the Russian Air Force is said to have been scrambled to handle the Intrusion. pic.twitter.com/m1rsswRzn5

— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 28, 2023