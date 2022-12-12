  • Mondo
  • lunedì 12 Dicembre 2022

L’aeroporto di Stansted, a Londra, ha sospeso tutti i voli a causa della neve

Domenica sera l’aeroporto di Stansted, a Londra, ha sospeso tutti i voli a causa di una forte nevicata, che ha ricoperto completamente l’unica pista dell’aeroporto, rendendo impossibili atterraggi e partenze. Le autorità dell’aeroporto sono al lavoro per liberare la pista e rimuovere il ghiaccio che nel frattempo si è formato sugli aerei che erano in attesa di partire.

Stansted è il principale aeroporto di Londra per le compagnie low-cost, in particolare Ryanair e EasyJet, ma la neve ha causato disagi anche negli altri due aeroporti della città, più grandi e con più piste, Heathrow e Gatwick: anche qui ci sono stati voli cancellati e ritardi, ma non una sospensione totale dei servizi.

 (Jakethreadgould/Twitter)
