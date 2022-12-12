L’aeroporto di Stansted, a Londra, ha sospeso tutti i voli a causa della neve

Domenica sera l’aeroporto di Stansted, a Londra, ha sospeso tutti i voli a causa di una forte nevicata, che ha ricoperto completamente l’unica pista dell’aeroporto, rendendo impossibili atterraggi e partenze. Le autorità dell’aeroporto sono al lavoro per liberare la pista e rimuovere il ghiaccio che nel frattempo si è formato sugli aerei che erano in attesa di partire.

Stansted è il principale aeroporto di Londra per le compagnie low-cost, in particolare Ryanair e EasyJet, ma la neve ha causato disagi anche negli altri due aeroporti della città, più grandi e con più piste, Heathrow e Gatwick: anche qui ci sono stati voli cancellati e ritardi, ma non una sospensione totale dei servizi.

After 4 hours delay at 10pm #easyJet cancelled our flight out of stansted airport. One concern especially mothers with young kids, no support at all. #stanstedairport #uksnow pic.twitter.com/DhxfkwdlIy

Stansted airport telling us all to assemble here. Told we can’t stay in the airport. Are they going to turf us out into the snow with no hotels? pic.twitter.com/m7Kg9F6v3J

All flights have been suspended at Stansted Airport after it was forced to close its runway due to bad weather. There are also delays at Gatwick and Heathrow.

On the roads and Tony Stewart has been stuck on the M25 outside London for more than 8 hourshttps://t.co/bhFetnuSIP pic.twitter.com/5ON4h6Ir0Z

