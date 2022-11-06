È morta Mimi Parker, batterista e cantante dei Low

È morta Mimi Parker, batterista a cantante dei Low, band rock statunitense che ebbe un notevole successo negli anni Novanta e che era stata fondata da Parker stessa e da suo marito, Alan Sparhawk. La morte è stata annunciata sugli account social dei Low. Parker era nata nel 1967 e aveva fondato la band nel 1993: inizialmente ne faceva parte anche il bassista John Nichols, che poi venne sostituito. Nel 2020 le era stato diagnosticato un tumore alle ovaie, di cui aveva parlato pubblicamente per la prima volta solo all’inizio del 2022 in un podcast.

Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but

She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.

— LOW (@lowtheband) November 6, 2022