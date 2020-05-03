Lealtrefoto BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 02: People play basketball outdoors on May 02, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Spain continues to ease the Covid-19 lockdown measures this weekend, with high temperatures forecast across the country. Permitted activities now include walking with the family, outdoor exercise such as running from 6 - 10 AM and from 8 - 11 PM, going out with children from 12 - 7 PM and elderly people will be allowed to go out from 10 - 12 AM and from 7 - 8 PM. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) foto del giorno domenica 3 Maggio 2020 Domenica 3 maggio Le foto di oggi dal mondo Barcellona, Spagna Daegu, Corea del Sud TAG: fdo Mostra i commenti Per commentare gli articoli abbonati al Post oppure accedi, se sei già abbonato