La cantante gallese Duffy ha raccontato di essere stata rapita, drogata e violentata per diversi giorni, senza spiegare esattamente quando sia successo, ma facendo capire che l’interruzione della sua carriera – ferma dal 2015 – sia legata a questo.
Duffy, che ha 35 anni e il cui nome completo è Aimee Anne Duffy, era diventata famosa nel 2008 con il suo disco di debutto, “Rockferry”. Il suo secondo disco – “Endlessly” – era uscito nel 2010 e da allora Duffy non ha più pubblicato nessuna canzone, limitandosi a partecipare nel 2015 al film Legend.
Con un lungo messaggio pubblicato oggi su Instagram, Duffy ha raccontato di essere stata rapita, drogata e violentata, spiegando di aver trovato solo ora la volontà di parlarne dopo che la scorsa estate un giornalista la aveva cercata e convinta a raccontare ciò che le era successo.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
