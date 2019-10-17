È morto a 27 anni il pugile Patrick Day: era in coma da sabato dopo essere stato messo al tappeto in un incontro

Mercoledì è morto il pugile statunitense Patrick Day. Aveva 27 anni ed era in coma da sabato notte, quando era stato messo al tappeto dal suo avversario Charles Conwell in un incontro di pesi superwelter alla Wintrust Arena di Chicago, in Illinois. Al decimo round Day aveva battuto la testa e aveva perso conoscenza; le sue condizioni erano apparse subito gravi ed era stato portato in ospedale.
Lunedì Conwell aveva pubblicato su Instagram una lettera aperta rivolta a Day, in cui diceva che non voleva fargli del male, che continuava a rivivere la scena in continuazione e che aveva pensato di abbandonare la boxe.
View this post on Instagram
This is my last time speaking on the situation because of this being a sensitive topic not only for his family and friends but for myself and the sport of boxing. Dear Patrick Day, I never meant for this to happen to you. All I ever wanted to do was win. If I could take it all back I would no one deserves for this to happen to them. I replay the fight over and over in my head thinking what if this never happened and why did it happen to you. I can’t stop thinking about it myself I prayed for you so many times and shedded so many tears because I couldn’t even imagine how my family and friends would feel. I see you everywhere I go and all I hear is wonderful things about you. I thought about quitting boxing but I know that’s not what you would want I know that you were a fighter at heart so I decided not to but to fight and win a world title because that’s what you wanted and thats what I want so I’ll use you as motivation every day and make sure I always leave it all in the ring every time. #ChampPatrickDay With Compassion, Charles Conwell
Day, scrive il New York Times, è il terzo pugile professionista a morire quest’anno dopo un trauma cranico sul ring. Queste morti hanno portato molti a preoccuparsi del benessere dei pugili, che spesso arrivano agli incontri disidratati per avere il giusto peso; secondo i medici, la disidratazione può causare danni importanti agli organi vitali e abbassa le difese del cervello in caso di trauma.
