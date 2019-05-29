L’adolescente australiano che aveva tirato un uovo in testa a un senatore di estrema destra ha donato 62mila euro ai sopravvissuti della strage di Christchurch

Will Connolly, il 17enne australiano che il 16 marzo aveva lanciato un uovo in testa a un allora senatore del Queensland che aveva detto che la strage di Christchurch fosse colpa degli immigrati in Nuova Zelanda e in Australia, ha dato in beneficenza i 99.922 dollari australiani (quasi 62mila euro) che gli erano stati donati attraverso un crowdfunding per coprire eventuali spese legali e «comprare altre uova». La procura competente ha infatti deciso di non portare in tribunale Connolly – soprannominato “Egg Boy”, cioè “ragazzo dell’uovo” – e si è limitata da fare una raccomandazione ufficiale al ragazzo. Per questo Connolly non ha avuto bisogno dei soldi raccolti con il crowdfunding e li ha donati alle persone sopravvissute alla strage di Christchurch.
L’ormai ex senatore a cui Connolly aveva tirato un uovo in testa si chiama Fraser Anning ed è un esponente dell’estrema destra australiana. Nonostante una petizione con più di 1,4 milioni di firmatari gli abbia chiesto di scusarsi per le sue dichiarazioni sulla strage di Christchurch, Fraser Anning si è finora rifiutato di farlo.
Finally!!! After a huge amount of red tape,$99,922.36 has today been transferred to the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support. For those of you who don’t know, there were 2 Go Fund Me pages set up to help cover the cost of my legal fees and to ‘buy more eggs’. Gratefully, Gordon Legal acted probono for me so I don’t have any legal fees. I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre… it wasn’t mine to keep. I want to thank Corey and @sajjad12345 who set up the funds and every single person who donated to the money and made this possible. To the victims of the Tragedy, I whole heartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you. Keep spreading the love. ❤️🙌🏻