L’adolescente australiano che aveva tirato un uovo in testa a un senatore di estrema destra ha donato 62mila euro ai sopravvissuti della strage di Christchurch

Will Connolly, il 17enne australiano che il 16 marzo aveva lanciato un uovo in testa a un allora senatore del Queensland che aveva detto che la strage di Christchurch fosse colpa degli immigrati in Nuova Zelanda e in Australia, ha dato in beneficenza i 99.922 dollari australiani (quasi 62mila euro) che gli erano stati donati attraverso un crowdfunding per coprire eventuali spese legali e «comprare altre uova». La procura competente ha infatti deciso di non portare in tribunale Connolly – soprannominato “Egg Boy”, cioè “ragazzo dell’uovo” – e si è limitata da fare una raccomandazione ufficiale al ragazzo. Per questo Connolly non ha avuto bisogno dei soldi raccolti con il crowdfunding e li ha donati alle persone sopravvissute alla strage di Christchurch.

L’ormai ex senatore a cui Connolly aveva tirato un uovo in testa si chiama Fraser Anning ed è un esponente dell’estrema destra australiana. Nonostante una petizione con più di 1,4 milioni di firmatari gli abbia chiesto di scusarsi per le sue dichiarazioni sulla strage di Christchurch, Fraser Anning si è finora rifiutato di farlo.