Le
altre
foto
Hooded penitents known as "cucuruchos" rest on a field as they wait for the start of the "Jesus del Gran Poder" or Jesus of Great Power procession, in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, April 15, 2022. Processions and religious floats parade through the streets of villages and cities across the region during Holy Week, commemorating the last week of the earthly life of Jesus Christ culminating in his crucifixion on Good Friday and his resurrection on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Sabato 16 aprile

Le foto dal mondo di oggi, scelte dalla redazione del Post

TAG:
Mostra i commenti