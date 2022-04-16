Lealtrefoto Hooded penitents known as "cucuruchos" rest on a field as they wait for the start of the "Jesus del Gran Poder" or Jesus of Great Power procession, in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, April 15, 2022. Processions and religious floats parade through the streets of villages and cities across the region during Holy Week, commemorating the last week of the earthly life of Jesus Christ culminating in his crucifixion on Good Friday and his resurrection on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) foto del giorno sabato 16 Aprile 2022 Sabato 16 aprile Le foto dal mondo di oggi, scelte dalla redazione del Post Quito, Ecuador TAG: fdo Mostra i commenti Per commentare gli articoli abbonati al Post oppure accedi, se sei già abbonato