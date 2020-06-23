Lealtrefoto GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 22: Archbishop Philip Tartaglia opens the doors of St Andrew Cathedral as places of worship reopen for private prayers on June 22, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Places of worship reopened in Scotland today, however only for individual prayer that involves physical distancing. Masses and other large scale services are not permitted yet. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) foto del giorno martedì 23 Giugno 2020 Martedì 23 giugno Le foto di oggi dal mondo Glasgow, Scozia TAG: fdo Mostra i commenti Per commentare gli articoli abbonati al Post oppure accedi, se sei già abbonato