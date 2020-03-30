  • Mondo
Il Portogallo regolarizzerà i richiedenti asilo fino all’1 luglio per garantire assistenza sanitaria durante l’epidemia da coronavirus

Il Portogallo ha annunciato che fino almeno al primo luglio regolarizzerà i richiedenti asilo nel paese, per garantire loro assistenza sanitaria durante l’epidemia di COVID-19. La misura vale per tutti quelli che hanno già presentato la richiesta. I casi di contagio registrati nel paese sono quasi 6.000, per un totale di 119 morti ufficialmente conteggiate. L’esercito sta distribuendo cibo ai senzatetto nelle città, scrive Euronews. Richard Danziger, direttore regionale dello IOM, l’Organizzazione Internazionale per le Migrazioni, si è complimentato su Twitter con il governo portoghese, guidato dal 2015 dal socialista António Costa.

