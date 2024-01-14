Preoccupazioni e speranze

Il Reuters Institute (un’istituzione dell’università di Oxford per lo studio del giornalismo) ha pubblicato il suo tradizionale rapporto di previsioni sulle prospettive del giornalismo per l’anno che è iniziato, aggregando i pareri e le risposte di molti giornalisti e dirigenti assieme alle proprie valutazioni. Il documento è molto ricco, si può leggere qui.

“Just half (47%) of our sample of editors, CEOs, and digital executives say they are confident about the prospects for journalism in the year ahead, with around one-tenth (12%) expressing low confidence. Stated concerns relate to rising costs, declining advertising revenue, and a slowing in subscription growth – as well as increasing legal and physical harassment. Reasons to be cheerful include the hope that closely fought elections in the US and elsewhere could boost consumption and interest, albeit temporarily and with the potential for further damage to trust”.