Numeri

Intanto la newsletter del giornalista americano David Zweig ha affrontato un altro aspetto del precipitoso racconto dello stesso evento, ovvero il numero di 500 morti che non ha poi avuto nessuna conferma, e il percorso esente da verifiche serie che ha portato molti giornali internazionali a pubblicarlo.

“Except—after an extensive investigation, and a total lack of transparency by many of our most prestigious media outlets—I have found zero evidence that the Health Ministry spokesperson ever said that more than 500 people had died”.