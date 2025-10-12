Fare altro

Tra i giovani giornalisti e aspiranti giornalismi americani è circolato assai nei giorni scorsi il testo del discorso che Marisa Kabas, 38enne giornalista freelance, ha tenuto agli studenti di un’università dello Iowa. È un lungo racconto sulla sua esperienza, il suo lavoro, e le scelte che l’hanno portata a trovare un proprio ruolo e dei risultati nel giornalismo contemporaneo, facendo i conti con strutture e consuetudini tradizionali ma anche con opportunità e approcci nuovi. E tra le altre cose ne dice una preziosa, che somiglia a quello che al Post abbiamo spesso consigliato ai giovani in cerca di pareri su come trovare spazi nei sempre più limitanti contesti del giornalismo: non imitate quello che c’è già, non aspettate che le macchine esistenti – in crisi – vi dicano cosa fare. Fate di testa vostra, inventate cose, cercate soluzioni nuove ai problemi, risposte alle domande inevase.

“That’s why I was taken aback when the Executive Editor asked me, “How do you think we can monetize our website?” I really wanted to say “how the fuck should I know?” and also “why are you asking me?” In retrospect it should’ve been a glaring red flag that the adults in charge had no idea what they were doing and that it would be up to me and my peers to figure it out. But that’s something I wouldn’t realize until much later on, after years of expecting someone else to fix it. Until I realized I was the adult”.

“A lesson it took me much too long to learn is that you don’t have to wait for anyone to give you the opportunity to be a writer or reporter. You simply start writing and reporting. In many ways that’s never been easier, and it’s basically what I did. I started a newsletter and just started writing, knowing it was possible my work would never go far beyond my family and friends. I think there’s this old idea that you need to be ASSIGNED a story, or given permission to pursue something, when in reality all you need is to be a nosy bitch with a smartphone”.