Le foto della neve nel deserto del Sahara

Domenica ha nevicato ad Aïn Séfra, una città nel nord-est dell’Algeria vicino al confine col Marocco. La cosa notevole è che Aïn Séfra si trova nel deserto del Sahara, e che la neve si è posata sulle dune di sabbia che circondano l’area. Secondo un giornale locale, TSA Algeria, è la quarta volta che accade negli ultimi 37 anni. TSA aggiunge che in tutto sono caduti circa 40 centimetri di neve, che si è sciolta nel pomeriggio con l’arrivo di temperature più calde.
Rare snowstorm blankets parts of the Sahara desert in up to 16 inches of snow. pic.twitter.com/0KpnYyucxM
Encore des images spectaculaires du Sahara algérien ! 🐫🏜❄☃ #Algérie #Alger #Algeria #Algiers #Travel #NaturePhotography #NatureIsBeautiful #Tourisme #Voyage #paysage #south #Desert #Nature #DiscoverAlgeria #Picture #Sahara #photography #Hiver #Snow #Discover #الجزائر pic.twitter.com/yDUiL0NiVQ
Rare icy weather has brought snow to the Sahara Desert in Algeria. pic.twitter.com/7ha2UbkAvz
Aïn-Sefra à Naama 🇩🇿 ⛄️ 🌞 La neige s'est invitée il y a 2 ans après 37 ans d'absence, dans le désert Algerien