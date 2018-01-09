Le foto della neve nel deserto del Sahara

Domenica ha nevicato ad Aïn Séfra, una città nel nord-est dell’Algeria vicino al confine col Marocco. La cosa notevole è che Aïn Séfra si trova nel deserto del Sahara, e che la neve si è posata sulle dune di sabbia che circondano l’area. Secondo un giornale locale, TSA Algeria, è la quarta volta che accade negli ultimi 37 anni. TSA aggiunge che in tutto sono caduti circa 40 centimetri di neve, che si è sciolta nel pomeriggio con l’arrivo di temperature più calde.

Rare snowstorm blankets parts of the Sahara desert in up to 16 inches of snow. pic.twitter.com/0KpnYyucxM

— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) January 9, 2018